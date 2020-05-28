Sabis Charter School gives graduates caps and gowns, yearbooks ahead of graduation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One by one, each member of the 2020 graduating class received a bag containing a graduation cap and gown, along with a yearbook to observe their successful completion of four years of academic work at the Sabis International Charter School.

Each student deals differently about having to forego the formal graduation they’ve been looking forward to. Some have mixed emotions, others are openly disappointed.

“It doesn’t bother me as much as other people might have it bother them,” Antonio Rivera said. “But, it’s all right we’re getting something; it’s graduation. We can’t let what’s going on bum us down.”

“It’ll just take a while to like, let it settle in,” Krysta Wondolowski told 22News. “I think now, it’s been a few months.”

The school staff feels for the students’ loss of a proper graduation ceremony. Director of Academics Justin Baker told 22News that the class of 2020 and the school’s educators deserve a salute commemorating what they’ve accomplished.

“It certainly has been a challenge,” Baker explained. “But the students and the staff all met that challenge. They’ve done a great job either teaching or learning.”

Sometime in the not too distant future, Sabis hopes to provide their graduates with a socially distanced commencement, but the school feels it’s vital to reward their hard work right now as they did with Thursday’s special cap and gown pick up in the school parking lot.