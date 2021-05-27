SABIS Charter school students honors local veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some local students got a lesson in the real meaning of Memorial Day on.

On Thursday, students from SABIS International Charter School teamed up with the American Legion Post 277 to place flags on veterans graves at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Springfield.

The event was put on by the Student Life Organization which inspires students to give back to their community and actively participate in different initiatives. These middle and high school students honored the men and women who lost their lives while serving our country.