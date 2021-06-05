SABIS class of 2021 accept their diplomas in person

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The class of 2021 at SABIS International Charter celebrated graduation on Saturday night after one of the most challenging school years in memory.

Caps, gowns and tassels were required, masks were optional.

“It is so good as we’re moving to defeat COVID that we can come together as once again,” Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said.

The class of 2021 received their diplomas, ready to move onto the next stage of their lives. A tough year to finish high school on, enduring online classes and being separated from friends.

“I could be upset but I’m choosing to look back and be grateful for all the opportunities we did have,” a student said.

“But as this chapter of our lives comes to an end, another one begins. Adulting as the millennials say,” another student said.

Teachers, staff and family, all able to attend and celebrate what this class has accomplished.