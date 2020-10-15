SABIS International Charter School canceled online classes after hack, phishing scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As schools continue to utilize remote learning, some are facing problems of cyber malware and hacking.

SABIS International Charter School in Springfield had to cancel online learning for the rest of the day after a staff member had their account hacked.

“The safety of our students is of utmost importance,” said Maretta Thomsen, Interim Director of SABIS International Charter School. “Which is why, as soon as we realized what happened, we stopped our afternoon live learning sessions to make sure we had it under control.”

Other schools, like Springfield Public Schools, have also dealt with potential threats to their network since remote classes started. The hacked account at SABIS was used to forward a phishing scam to the school’s contact list.

Tara Asher the SABIS Systems Accountability Coordinator, IT staff, and the school reacted quickly.

“All passwords and etcetera have been changed,” said Asher. “We were able to quickly thwart any kind of attack. I am very happy to see how our IT department handled this.

According to SABIS school officials, the cyber threat has been fixed and online classes will resume on October 15.