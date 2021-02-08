Sacred Heart Parish Center collecting winter gear donations

FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WWLP) – As the pandemic continues and with more winter weather on the way, many are struggling in the local community.

To help those in need, Sacred Heart Parish Center in Feeding Hills has been taking donations since mid-January. The Parish has been collecting socks, hats, scarfs, coats, and other cold-weather gear. The Parish is specifically asking the public to donate white socks.

The Pastoral Minister for the Parish, Deb Briancesco said they have received an outpouring of support from the community so far.

“I mean people have been so incredibly generous, and I think a lot of it comes from folks not being able to do those that are so used to doing, that they’ve been finally given an outlet, and they’re like, we’re on it,” Briancesco told 22News.

The Parish will be accepting donations through the end of March.