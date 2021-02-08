Sacred Heart Parish continues to accept winter clothes donations

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
springfield winter coats_311369

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sacred Heart Parish Center located at 1061 Springfield Street in Feeding Hills is asking residents to help with winter clothes donations for those in need.

The center has been collecting donations of white socks, hats, scarfs, gloves and gently used and washed coats for the past few weeks.

So far, four truck loads have been sent to the South Congregational Church in Springfield where the donations are sorted and made available to those in need.

Due to the persistent need in local communities, the drive will now continue through the end of March.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today