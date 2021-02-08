Sacred Heart Parish continues to accept winter clothes donations

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sacred Heart Parish Center located at 1061 Springfield Street in Feeding Hills is asking residents to help with winter clothes donations for those in need.

The center has been collecting donations of white socks, hats, scarfs, gloves and gently used and washed coats for the past few weeks.

So far, four truck loads have been sent to the South Congregational Church in Springfield where the donations are sorted and made available to those in need.

Due to the persistent need in local communities, the drive will now continue through the end of March.