Sacred Heart Parish hosts 4th Annual Baystate Health Center blood drive in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sacred Heart Parish in Feeding Hills is hosting it’s fourth Annual Baystate Health Center Blood Drive Saturday in Springfield.

The church began hosting the blood drives in July of 2016. Winter historically brings higher demands for blood due to increased accidents and illnesses. They’re asking that if you want to sign up to call the church first and use extension three.

If you’re interested in donating, the blood drive will run from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Parish on Springfield Street in Feeding Hills.