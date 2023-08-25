AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – People came together for a catholic charismatic rally Friday night at Sacred Heart Parish in Feeding Hills.

In its 11th year, the Faith on Fire Catholic Rally reconnected people with their beliefs, through inspirational talks, praise and worship music. Organizers telling 22News, the event has created a safe haven for those who want to share and grow their faith.

“I think you have your ups and downs in everything, people just express it differently now but there is still a demand in worship,” said Joane Cappuccilli, Member of the men and women’s Saint Martha’s Guild at Sacred Heart Parish.

“An event like this, kind of helps to bring people back to the church when they see something that they are missing,” added Linda Bathel, coordinator and team member for Sacred Heart Parish.

The church hopes people will find peace within themselves as a result of Friday’s rally.

