Safari Club marks record year for Shriners Hospitals for Children donations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An organization that hosts charitable golf outings to support the mission of an area hospital, is marking a record year for donations.

The Safari Club raises money through annual tournaments, to benefit the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Springfield and this year, they raised $27,000. A photoshoot was held for contributors and members of the club, to celebrate the local impact of this achievement.

Bruce Whittier, founder of the Safari Club told 22News, “We make sure that every single dollar that’s donated goes right here and stays in Springfield, Mass.”

While Lee Kirk, an administrator at Springfield Shriners Hospital for Children added, “They’re just an amazing group of people. We got to know them six or seven years ago and they started using Shriners Hospital as their relatively exclusive charity to support our mission of care here, and care regardless of ability to pay.”

Over the years, the Safari Club has raised more than $140,000 dollars for Shriners Hospitals for Children in Springfield.