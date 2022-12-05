SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Safaris Club continued their longstanding commitment to Springfield’s Shriners Hospital for Children on Monday.

Safari Spokesman Bruce Wittier presented a check to the Shriners, of $22,000 which will ensure they can continue caring for children at their hospital on Carew Street. Bruce Witter, the Safari Clube Event Coordinator, told 22News that it shows how strong the club’s commitment is to helping the community.

“Today’s check for the annual amount of $22,000 represents a fraction of the one hundred and seventy thousand for the Shriner’s Hospital over the past seven years,” said Witter.

“Which goes to patient care right here in Springfield. Sixty-five percent of our patients receive some form of it and that’s our mission,” said Stacy Perlmutter from Springfield’s Shriners Hospital for Children.

For generations, the Shriners hospital in Springfield has treated numerous children who come from all over the world.