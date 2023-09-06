WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As a result of oppressive temperatures expected Thursday, early dismissals and canceled school activities are also in effect for Thursday.

On a very hot summer day, local youth programs, like the West Springfield Boys and Girls Club would go to their local public pool. At this point in the year, however, most pools are now closed; but with the recent spike in hot temperatures, they have a plan B.

“More water play, more water games,” says Mike MacLeod, Director of Operations at the Boys and Girls Club of West Springfield. “We have slip and slides, sprinkler systems, so just a variety of fun things for them to do.”

But for those who are not members of these local clubs, there is some relief in sight. While public pools may be closed, splash pads are still open, including right here in Springfield, and over in Holyoke.

Besides splash pads, local waterways may be another tempting way to the beat the heat, local first responders say be cautious and do not go into unfamiliar waters, especially areas not meant for swimming.

Lt. Tony Spear of West Springfield Fire Department, telling 22News, “These bodies of water need to be watched out for, particularly the river. It’s moving, the water depth is constantly changing. Kids are curious and they’ll go into these places.”

First responders say parents need to speak with their children about water safety when it comes to natural bodies of water, as well as advising them to never venture out onto the water alone or without a life jacket.

Again some school districts will have early school dismissals Thursday, including Springfield, and Westfield.