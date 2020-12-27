Safe Christmas tree disposal

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The holiday season isn’t complete without a clear cut plan for the safe disposal of your Christmas tree.

One year ago, Westfield residents jumped at the chance to take their trees to the disposal bin set up at city hall and other Westfield locations.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News Sunday that you should consider clearing the tree out of your house as soon as Christmas has come to an end.

If you do end up putting off disposing of your tree, Captain Piemonte recommends keeping the tree from drying out, by keeping it well watered.

Electrical fires surrounding Christmas trees may not be very common, but according to the Federal Fire Protection Agency, they can cause serious damage.

The Captain suggests giving some thought to how, when, and where you’ll be throwing away this year’s Christmas tree.

He also said many people choose to put the tree in the garage, which is not a good idea.

