SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tomorrow is Halloween, and while it can be an exciting time for trick-or-treaters, it can also be dangerous for children who are walking from house-to-house.

Local police, asking drivers and trick-or-treaters to use extra caution on Halloween. Springfield Police Spokesperson, Ryan Walsh told 22News, “Never let kids dart into the street, they are going to be super excited but a lot of times these drivers are just going along and not realizing what’s going on.”

State data show that more children are struck by vehicles on Halloween than any day of the year. The Springfield Police Department says they will make their police presence known on city streets during Halloween, with their blue lights on, to remind drivers to be fully aware of their surroundings.

Giggle Gardens, an after-school program in Springfield, tells 22News they recently hosted a trunk-or-treat at their facility, as a safer option for families, who want to avoid the roads. Lorena Ramirez-Presley, a parent telling us, “It’s a safe place for kids and their families to come and have fun, and not worry about traffic or anything happening to their children.”

Springfield Police encourage both children and adults to put electronic devices down and keep their heads up when walking across the street, and to always look both ways before crossing. As for drivers, they say be on the look out for children in dark clothing during twilight hours, and they discourage new, inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween.

Springfield Police are also discouraging costumes with realistic looking toy guns, and if you can, to wear something visible while walking at night.