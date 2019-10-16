Safe zone available in Springfield for residents to make safe online exchanges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint after she met a man in the Court Square area of Springfield to sell her cell phone.

The Springfield Police Department wants you to use their lobby as an “exchange zone.”

They recommend that any online transactions should be conducted at the established online exchange zone which is located inside the police department’s lobby at 130 Pearl Street.

There is also an ATM inside and it’s open all hours of the day. Some residents said they look forward to using the exchange zone during these transactions to help them feel safer.

“I think that’s a lot of the reason why people don’t do a lot of online exchange with other people from the area because they are afraid of something happening,” Nicole Broderick of Chicopee told 22News. “It happens a lot, this would be a great deterrent from happening in the future.”

The woman that was robbed at gunpoint was not hurt. Springfield Police are still investigating the incident.