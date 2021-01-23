Safety during freezing temperatures

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday and Sunday are expected to make the coldest weekend we’ve seen so far this winter.

In freezing weather, your body can lose heat fast, frostbite and hypothermia can become a danger.

Older adults, the homeless and infants are most at risk of getting hypothermia.

“Me at this time of year, if I’m on the roof for like 10 minutes, my fingers they freeze up and I got to warm them up. I am a roofer, I have been doing this for 50 years, but you never get use to it.” Michael Tkacz of Chicopee said.

If a person is experiencing hypothermia or frostbite, seek medical attention as soon as possible.

Get them into a warm room or shelter. Use dry layers of blankets and clothing to warm them. Place areas affected by frostbite in warm-to-touch water. And always use caution when treating frostbite.

Renne Lessard of Chicopee said she’s prepared for cold weather and will bundle up.

“Right now its the jacket, the hat the boots, everything. You just have to deal with it,” Lessard told 22News.

Health experts warn that when the weather is extremely cold, to stay indoors. If a person’s temperature is below 95 degrees, get medical attention immediately.