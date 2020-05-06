Safety is Massachusetts lawmakers top priority when it comes to re-opening state

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – (WWLP) -The re-opening of the state is not about speed or even what industry has been impacted the most when opening the state, instead it’s about safety.

Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle is a member of Governor Charlie Baker’s Advisory Board that’s over-seeing the re-opening of the state. She told 22News that right now, the group is examining COVID-19 numbers, hospitalization rates, and it has spoken with representatives from more than 20 different industries. But, how and when the state re-opens all comes down to one thing, safety.

“It’s not a matter of what needs to open with the biggest impact to our economy but what is safe,” said Chapelle. ” I mean we are still looking at this and this re-opening plan as a safety, a public safety plan.”

However that plan isn’t being released until May 18.

Longmeadow State Senator Eric Lesser said the biggest thing he’s hearing from business owners is that they need some guidance now.

“We need to begin to develop a plans for re-opening the economy in a deliberate way and in a way that’s based on science that keeps people safe,” said Lesser.

States like New Hampshire and Vermont have already begun their re-opening plans.