LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Safety measures are taking place at Bliss Park in Longmeadow after acid was found on the slides.

According to the Longmeadow Fire Department, crews were called to the park on Sunday for a suspicious substance that was found on the playground equipment. The chemical was determined to be muriatic acid, which is a diluted solution of hydrochloric acid.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the pump room in the basement of the pool building had been broken into. Two of the fences were climbed over and a ventilation shaft was torn off. The suspects had gotten into the pool room through the ventilation shaft. The pool room contained the chemicals that were poured onto the slides.

Plans to reopen the Bliss Park playground are in progress. A specialty contractor was brought in to do an initial cleaning of the playground. The play structure was checked after the cleaning was done, and there was no evidence of additional contamination was found.

Out of caution, the town is going to have the contractor do a deep cleaning to replenish the mulch and the play sand at the park. An environmental engineering firm has also been retained to review the clean-up as another added measure for safety.

The pool chemicals that were stored at Bliss Park were being used to supply the Greenwood pool, where there is not a lot of storage space. The chemicals have now been moved to a new location. The damage that was caused by the vandals to the building and the playground has been repaired and has been reinforced. The playground will reopen once the additional measures of cleaning have been completed, ensuring that it is completely safe to use.

This investigation is still ongoing. The Longmeadow Police Department has added more patrols to Bliss Park. The Longmeadow Police Department asks that if you witnessed anything suspicious during the evening/overnight hours in the area of Bliss Park & Pool, contact the Detective Bureau or the department’s tip line at 413-565-4199. If you live in the area and have exterior security cameras, review them and contact the police department if you feel they have captured anything suspicious.