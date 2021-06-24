Safety precautions to take when using home oxygen

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State fire officials revealed that it was the improper use of home oxygen that caused the deadly explosion in Springfield Tuesday.

The explosion that happen in Springfield this week shows what can happen if you’re not careful with home oxygen tanks. According to the Department of Fire Services, the explosion killed a man in the Six Corners neighborhood Tuesday morning. They said the man attempted to remove the valve from a home oxygen bottle, and when he failed, he hit it against the ground, and that caused the explosion.

22News went to the Springfield Fire Department to find out why this can happen, and the precautions to take.

“Home oxygen is very dangerous to use inside apartments and houses, it enriches the oxygen in your hair, clothing and the air around you. If there is an ignition source and the oxygen ignites, it tends to burn hotter and faster,” said Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte.

If you use home oxygen, Captain Piemonte said its an important to keep the tank a minimum of 10 feet away from any ignition source, and avoid the use of petroleum-based products including lip balms and lotions.

Also be sure to have working smoke alarms. If you have any concerns, you can always consult with your physician or health care provider.