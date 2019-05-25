Safety tips for grilling during Memorial Day weekend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a long holiday weekend, and it may be the first time you’re firing up your grill this season.

The West Springfield Fire Department offered some safety advice. When setting up your grill, you want to keep it ten feet from your house.

If you live in an apartment building, they recommend against putting your grills on a balcony. In some places, it’s prohibited.

And we have a check-list for you before you fire up your gas grill for the first time.

22News spoke with Lieutenant. C.J. Bartone of the West Springfield Fire Department about what safety precautions need to be taken when operating a gas grill.

Lt. Bartone told 22News, “Things you want to keep an eye on before you even light your grill, check to make sure your hoses are connected well, there are no leaks in the propane hose. We want to make sure our grease traps are clear and clean, and the grill grates are all clean.”

If you’re using a charcoal grill, make sure the coals are completely cool before tossing them in a metal container.

Never throw them on the ground or near your house or mulch.

