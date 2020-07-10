Safety tips for handling swimming pool chemicals

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After a recent incident in Agawam where two people went to the hospital due to pool chemicals, experts are warning people to be careful with pool supplies.

Pool experts told 22News more people are buying pools during the pandemic, so many that places have run out of pools. They say this has led to a few owners who don’t have the proper education on pool chemical use and storage.

Pool experts say one of the most dangerous mistakes people make is proper storage of chemicals. Experts say pool chemicals should be stored in a cool damp place during humid weather and not your garage or shed because it can get over heated which can cause the chemicals to heat up and blow up.

“Never mix chemicals and never put water to the chemical, it’s always the chemical to water,” Glenn Swiatlowski, a lab manager at Teddy Bear Pools & Spa in Chicopee advises. “If you take a bucket of your pool water you pour the bag of shock into the bucket you never pour the water into the bag of shock.”

Too keep your pool clean and safe, experts recommend buying a stable form of chlorine and shock because they’re safe for people to handle.They say in humid weather, regular chlorine or shock is not enough to keep the pool clear.

For information specific to your pool, go to your local pool expert for professional advice or go to mass.gov.