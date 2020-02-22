Safety tips on how to prevent electrical fires in your home

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Electrical fires are more common in the winter months and 22News is working for you with how you can prevent a potentially dangerous situation.

About 45,000 home electrical fires each year according to the U.S. Fire Administration. To prevent an electrical fire, it’s important to know major appliances like refrigerators, dryers, and stoves should be plugged directly into a wall receptacle outlet. In other words, do not use extension cords or plug strips.

Also, if you are buying or remodeling a home, have it inspected by a qualified private inspector. Get in touch with an electrician or landlord if you run into frequent problems with blowing fuses, discolored or warm wall outlets, or a burning or rubbery smell coming from an appliance.

Electrical fires are one of the leading causes of death for people over the age of 65.