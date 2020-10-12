Sailboats race in the “Commodore’s Cup” on the Connecticut River in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Several sailboats participated in the annual “Commodore’s Cup” regatta on the Connecticut River Sunday.

The Pioneer Valley Yacht Club in Longmeadow hosted the event in which ten sailboats participated in the race. According to the Pioneer Valley Yacht Club’s website, the Commodore’s Cup Honoree is Robert Hassett.

The yacht club held a series of regattas, which are events consisting of boat or yacht races, that were open to all members and their crews throughout the summer. The latest one held this past Sunday called the “Commodore’s Cup” is the final race of the season that had ten sailboats who competed with each other equally. The best sailor chosen as the champion was Andy Piccus from Longmeadow.

Andy Piccus (Courtesy: PVYC)

During the summer, this year’s events were held safely due to COVID-19, where social distancing and masks were required during sailing coaching, functions, and in-person interactions.

To view more photos and videos from the 2020 Regatta visit the Pioneer Valley Yacht Club’s Sailing and Racing.

PHOTOS: 2020 Regatta

Photos and drone video courtesy of the Pioneer Valley Yacht Club