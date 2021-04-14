Saint Michael’s Cathedral raises flag for National Child Abuse Prevention Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A flag was raised at Saint Michael’s Cathedral on Wednesday, marking National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Bishop William Byrne admitted the church has failed to address the needs of abuse survivors in the past but said they remain committed to making sure history does not repeat itself.

The Bishop said they are working to be trauma informed and trauma responsive. Some of those steps include mandated reporter training, which is learning to spot signs of abuse or suspected abuse and reporting it to the proper authorities. They’re also requiring background checks all the way down to volunteers.

“Children are a blessing from God. To that end we must acknowledge our need to do everything to protect them both during this month and year-round,” Bishop William Byrne said.

A task force will be coming out with strategic initiatives later this spring, and the flag will fly at the cathedral through April.