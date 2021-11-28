Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church host Christmas Bazaar

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Chicopee was back with its 8th annual Christmas Bazaar this weekend. Visitors had a lot to choose from, including a large array of gift baskets, Christmas trees, and signs to decorate the home. There was also Greek food prepared by parishioners.

Rebecca Mitchell, Bazaar chairperson said, “It’s amazing to do something like this. It takes a village and I have to tell you, people come from all over, especially in this community. It’s the Chicopee community and people from neighboring towns.”

The Chicopee church is just one of many western Massachusetts church’s that host craft fairs during the holiday season.