SALES TAX WEEKEND: Hours for local malls in western Massachusetts

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sales tax holiday weekend is this weekend and local malls and released their hours.

On Saturday August 29 and Sunday August 30, shoppers will benefit from the 6.25% sales tax exemption on most taxable items under $2,500. Some stores will also be offering extended shopping hours and additional promotions.

The following items under $2,500 will be taxable:

Meals

Motor vehicles

Motorboats

Telecommunications services

Gas

Steam

Electricity

Tobacco products

Marijuana or marijuana products

Alcoholic beverages

If shoppers buy something that is over $2,500, they will be charged sales tax on the entire amount. However, clothing is an exception; clothing items under $175 are always exempt from sales tax. If shoppers buy a clothing item during the tax-free weekend that’s over $2,500 the amount over $175 is subject to tax.

The Holyoke Mall will be open regular hours on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Individual store and restaurant hours may vary.

Apple: Saturday 10 AM to 9:00 PM; Sunday 10 AM – 6 PM

Best Buy: Saturday 10 AM – 9 PM; Sunday 10 AM – 8 PM; Best Buy Curbside Pickup: 8 AM – 10 PM both Saturday and Sunday.

Burlington: Saturday 9 AM – 9 PM; Sunday 9 AM – 9 PM

Christmas Tree Shops: Saturday 9 AM – 9 PM; Sunday 11 AM – 6 PM

Hobby Lobby: Saturday 9 AM – 8 PM; Closed Sunday

JCPenney: Saturday 11 AM – 7 PM; Sunday 11 AM – 6 PM

Macy’s: Saturday: 11 AM – 8 PM; Sunday 11 AM – 7 PM

Target: Saturday- 8 AM – 10 PM; Sunday 8 AM – 9 PM; Please note that 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM on both days is their vulnerable guest shopping hour.

The Hampshire Mall will be open from 10 a.m. -9 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, and 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 30. Shoppers are encouraged to check with individual stores directly that may have alternate hours.