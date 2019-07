GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Granville Police Department declares there will be representatives from Insight Solar going door to door on Friday and Saturday.

According to Granville Massachusetts Police Department’s Facebook, the salesmen have permission from the town to offer services.

If you have a “No Soliciting” or “No Trespassing” sign posted, the solicitors must obey it.

The photo above shows the two men and the photo below shows the vehicle they will be driving.