Salt or sand for ice removal, which is better?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are many different factors during a snowstorm that DPW’s look at for choosing the right type of treatment for roads and sidewalks.

The snow accumulated quickly during Wednesday’s overnight storm, especially in the early morning hours Thursday.

The plows were out early pre-treating the roads before trying to keep up with the accumulating snow. 22News spoke with Chicopee’s and Springfield DPW on their strategy for treating the roads.

“Some places we do straight salt and some places we do the sand, on some hills and other places we do a mix based the location of it,” said Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli. “We try to figure out what’s exactly needed in a particular area.”

John Beaulieu, assistant to the Superintendent at Chicopee DPW, explained, “The treatment is a salt mixture we lay down. It’s more aggressive than the sand used to be, it’s a more forgiving and eco-friendly product that we put down.”

Chicopee’s DPW does not treat sidewalks, but they recommend homeowners use an eco-friendly salt for driveways and sidewalks. And just like Springfield, they will begin clearing the snow off the city’s sidewalks Friday.

Cignoli added that the air and road temperatures impact the type of treatment they use and how much to use.