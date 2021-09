WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly 40,000 people attended The Big E on Tuesday, according to fair officials.

Tuesday was Salute to Chicopee day and it was sponsored by Westfield Bank. In total, 37,974 visitors were on the fairgrounds, an Eastern States Exposition spokesperson told 22News.

Since opening day on September 17, The Big E has reported over 780,000 attendees as of Tuesday.