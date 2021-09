WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly 80,000 people attended The Big E on Monday, according to fair officials.

A total of 77,680 visitors were in attendance, an Eastern States Exposition spokesperson told 22News. It was Salute to Springfield day!

Since opening day on September 17, The Big E has reported over 740,000 attendees as of Monday. Saturday, September 25, had the largest crowd.