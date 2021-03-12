Salvation Army has provided more than 20 million meals during the COVID-19 pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Salvation Army has played a major role providing food for hungry Massachusetts residents this past year during the pandemic.

The Salvation Army, in cooperation with the Food Banks of Massachusetts, has provided more than 20 million meals since the pandemic began.

“From the beginning we were providing hot meals and bag meals and when things really got bad, we were able to start producing boxes, which you see behind me here. Boxes that were distributed across the state,” said Emily Mew of the Salvation Army.

During those hard times during the past year, the Salvation Army worked with the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, directing the supply of meals to areas where food insecurity was at its worst.