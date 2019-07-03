Salvation Army kicks off Christmas in July kettle drive

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The needs of those living in poverty doesn’t end in the summer; this is a year-long struggle.

To assist thousands of families in need, the Holyoke Salvation Army launched its Christmas in July Red Kettle Drive on Wednesday.

The money raised through generous gifts is necessary to help families all year long.

Stephanie Garces of the Salvation Army stressed the need for those that “always knock on our door in the Salvation Army to receive food or receive any assistance that they are requesting during the year, not only at Christmas, also too in the summer.”

Holyoke Mall patrons are asked to donate to the kettle drive beginning on Friday, July 5 through July 27.

The Red Kettles will be located at the Holyoke Mall’s upper-level entrance between J.C. Penney and the 110 Restaurant.