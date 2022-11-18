HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s red kettle season! The Salvation Army launching its largest annual fundraiser across the country.

Any donation to a Salvation Army Red Kettle is guaranteed to stay local, right down to the town where you donate.

The Salvation Army Holyoke Division launched its Red Kettle campaign at the Holyoke Mall Friday. Any money you drop in a kettle there will go directly to supporting the Salvation Army’s work in Holyoke, Chicopee, South Hadley and Granby. Donations are especially important during the holiday season, but also support charitable work all year long.

Kathleen Anderson, chair of the Salvation Army board told 22News, “All of the money goes back to programs and buying things for children, like toys and turkeys at Thanksgiving. This year more than ever, people are struggling. This is their major fundraiser. It’s extremely important for the work that they do.”

Rising cost of living is forcing more and more families to seek help from the Salvation Army here in Hampden County and across the country. They are always looking for more volunteers to man the kettles. If you’re in need, there are also paid positions available.