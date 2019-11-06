Salvation Army of Holyoke holds annual Turkey drive for families in need

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Salvation Army of Holyoke will be holding its annual Turkey Drive to help hundreds of families in need this Thanksgiving.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the drive will be held at The Salvation Army located on 271 Appleton Street until November 21. The drive will be open to everyone Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This year, the goal is to receive 500 turkeys. You can help the Salvation Army meet its goal of 500 by donating turkeys along with nonperishable food!