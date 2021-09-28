Salvation Army receives food, health supplies ahead of potential Afghan refugee’s arrival

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As many as 500 Afghan refugees could soon be resettled here in the Springfield area.

Before their arrival, a shipment of health supplies and non-perishable food was received by the Salvation Army in Springfield Tuesday, enough for 550 adults and children. However, it’s uncertain how many will relocate to the Pioneer Valley or the timetable for their arrival.

Emily Mew, a Salvation Army state coordinator, told 22News, “We’ve been in touch with several agencies that are working with the project and I’ve heard various numbers between 150 and 500 hundred, but I don’t know exactly how many.”



Similar efforts are underway for the resettlement of Afghan refugees in Boston and Worcester.