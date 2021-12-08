Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign at Holyoke Mall Saturday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Salvation Army bell ringers will be at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday for the Red Kettle campaign to help those in need.

Members of the local LAMA Club will be collecting donations at the JCPenney entrance of the Holyoke Mall from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Shoppers are urged to donate what they can to help provide Christmas toy to families in Holyoke, Chicopee, South Hadley, and Granby.

The goal is to raise $175 million, almost 50% more than what was raised through Red Kettle in 2020, to help keep families in their homes this holiday season. The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has increased the amount of people struggling to stay in their homes.

The Salvation Army provides assistance with Christmas gifts through Angel Tree, supplying food, paying bills, and providing shelter to those in need. The need is greater as many fundraising events have canceled, stores have closed, and less people shopping in-person.