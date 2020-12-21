Salvation Army Red Kettle donations down 50% with only one week left

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Salvation Army is struggling to bring in donations.

This year is the 130th anniversary of the Salvation Army’s Christmas Red Kettle Campaign. There is only one week remaining and the organization is down by 50 percent compared to last year.

The campaign began two months earlier this year in anticipation of a slower donation season because of the pandemic. The donation total is less than half of the $2.5 million goal.

Additionally, the need is greater this year given the circumstances of the pandemic. The organization predicts to serve over 150 percent more people this holiday season.

“Although I’m concerned that donations are down, I remain hopeful we can still make our fundraising goal this year,” said Danielle LaTaille, Social Service Director for the Springfield Corps. “This community has a history of putting its hands and feet in service of its prayers and supporting The Salvation Army’s efforts to help our most vulnerable brothers and sisters. Even as we face a tsunami of need, which we don’t anticipate diminishing for many, many months, I believe our community will rally around us again this year.”

Since the start of the pandemic the Salvation Army has served more than 14 million meals across the Commonwealth.

Below are a list of ways the Salvation Army is accepting donations:

To donate online, click here.

Sign up to give a sustaining monthly gift of $25 to help The Salvation Army year-round. (A $25 monthly donation over one year provides 240 meals to the most vulnerable, 11 nights of shelter for the homeless, and 12 years of Christmas presents for one child.)

Donate digitally with Apple Pay or Google Pay at any of our iconic Red Kettles around the country.

Use Amazon Alexa by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specifying the amount.

Give any amount by texting “RESCUECHRISTMAS” to 41444.

Encourage friends and family to give virtually through options like peer-to-peer fundraising at salvationarmyma.org/rescuechristmas.

Send a check to your local Salvation Army Springfield Corps at 170 Pearl Street, Springfield, MA 0110

The Salvation Army has operated locally for more than 135 years. Red Kettle Campaign donations support Salvation Army services throughout the year.