HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Once again, that familiar sound from the Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive reminds us of the good work performed with the money you donate while out shopping.

As of this past Friday, we’re reminded how much the Salvation Army depends on our generosity to help others during the holiday season at Malls and other locations. Holyoke Salvation Army Lt. Cesar Esquivil told 22News how much good they hope to do with your help this season.

“We’re trying to raise funds to continue with our regular program, food pantry, and rental assistance, in the whole country. The salvation army is trying to raise one million dollars this season alone, to sustain the whole year,” said Esquival.

They’re hoping that as you enter a Mall to buy something nice for a loved one, you should consider the good from helping the Salvation Army fulfill its mission.