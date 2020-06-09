Salvation Army to reopen during Phase 2

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Salvation Army Family Store is set to reopen its doors in Springfield, Westfield, Hadley, Greenfield, and Turners Falls Wednesday, June 10.

In a news release sent to 22News, the community has donated plenty for the stores to continue offering affordable clothing, household items, electronics, furniture, and more. Those who make a donation will receive a tax receipt.

In addition to selling items, The Salvation Army is ready to offer assistance to people who are struggling with alcohol, drugs, and other personal issues. During the pandemic, the rehabilitation center remained opened despite the usual funding. Vouchers to receive free furniture and clothing in stores were also given out to families in need.

Captain David Wetzel oversees The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center in Springfield.

“We’re excited to reopen for that reason, but we’ve also heard from our customer and donors that they’re anxious to return, as well, and we look forward to welcoming them back.” Captain David Wetzel

If you’re looking to donate clothes after hours, you may use the drop-off bins located in the parking lot.