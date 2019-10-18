Salvation Army’s “Coats for Kids” drive returns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Salvation Army on Friday began its “Coats for Kids” drive to encourage donations of warm clothing for area children in need.

Springfield Salvation Army social services director Danielle Lataille believes this year the need may be even greater.

If you want to donate, you can drop off a warm coat until November 3. Just bring it to the Boston Road or Pearl Street locations in Springfield.

You can also bring it to the Holyoke Mall where there’s a collection bin located outside the Target store on the upper level.