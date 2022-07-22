WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bringing brews and bites back to the Avenue of States in West Springfield for the summer.

The Sam Adams Beer Garden at the Big E fairgrounds opened its gates with a new fresh taste of the season. With a revamped menu, the Beer Garden is introducing new flavorful additions to try, along with food and live performances.

Rachel Pokorny, the General Manager at Sam Adams Beer Garden told 22News, “Great beers, great fun, little drinks. The atmosphere of somewhere in western Mass, in the West Springfield area, just being outside in a beautiful environment, which no one really has around here. So, we like to bring that.”

If you missed the event on Friday, the Beer Garden is open every Friday and Saturday at 4:30 p.m.