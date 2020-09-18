Sam Adams Bistro returns at The Big E fairgrounds

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Though there may be no fair this year to keep you in the spirit, Sam Adams Bistro at The Big E fairgrounds has begun its new September hours.

Open Thursday through Saturday at 4 p.m. patrons can go to the beer garden, listen to live music, eat and drink some of the fair favorites. That includes deep-fried Oreos as well as the Sam Adams “Jack-O-pumpkin” ale, topped with a cinnamon sugar rim.

And while their turnout isn’t what it would be if the fair was taking place, they’re grateful for all of the local support.

“We support small, local, producers and purveyors around the area as well, so we are just not hurting but everyone else that we are connected to are also hurting,” Rachel Pokorny of Sam Adams Bistro told 22News. “So just coming down and supporting us, in turn, supports so many other businesses in the local community.”

Guests ordering at the bistro are asked to wear face masks when ordering and accepting food from servers.