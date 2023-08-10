HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – A paving project in Holland will close Sandy Beach Road for several days over the next week.

According to Holland Police, Sandy Beach Road will be closed from Mountain Road to Maybrook Road for a reclamation, grading and paving project. No traffic will be allowed through on the following days:

Thursday, August 10

Friday, August 11

Wednesday, August 16

In addition, depending on the construction, Sandy Beach Road may also be closed on these days:

Saturday, August 12

Monday, August 14

Tuesday, August 15

A detour route has been made available for anyone traveling through the area. Drivers heading north are asked to take Bernie Road to Overlook Road and drivers heading south are asked to take North Cottage Road to South Cottage Road.