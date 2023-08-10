HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – A paving project in Holland will close Sandy Beach Road for several days over the next week.
According to Holland Police, Sandy Beach Road will be closed from Mountain Road to Maybrook Road for a reclamation, grading and paving project. No traffic will be allowed through on the following days:
- Thursday, August 10
- Friday, August 11
- Wednesday, August 16
In addition, depending on the construction, Sandy Beach Road may also be closed on these days:
- Saturday, August 12
- Monday, August 14
- Tuesday, August 15
A detour route has been made available for anyone traveling through the area. Drivers heading north are asked to take Bernie Road to Overlook Road and drivers heading south are asked to take North Cottage Road to South Cottage Road.
