SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Santa and Mrs. Claus were at TS Mobile Accessories in Springfield Sunday afternoon to take pictures with the community.

Families came down to the car accessories store to spend some time taking pictures and getting in the holiday spirit. 22News spoke to the very busy couple this time of year from the North Pole about why they volunteer their time for families.

“We’re here for the kids. We enjoy it we love to see the kids, we love to see the smiles we just want them to have a great time and enjoy,” they said.

And unlike other appearances Santa makes, every picture Sunday was for free.