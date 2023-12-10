WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Santa Claus has been making his way around Western Mass these past couple of weeks, but it seems like the big guy will be setting up shop in West Springfield.

On Saturday afternoon, Saint Nick rode into Mittineague Park on a fire truck to announce the opening of ‘Santa’s House’. 22News spoke with one of the organizers about the house’s opening.

“It means so much to us to be able to host this every single year. We really appreciate that the town rallies and comes together for Santa to come to West Springfield,” expressed Casey Nicoll, the Recreation Supervisor for West Springfield Parks and Recreation.

22News was even able to talk to the ‘Big Guy’ himself to see what brought him down to the park ahead of December 25th.

“I see as many kids as I can,” explained Santa Claus.

You can visit Santa’s House at Mittineague Park until December 23rd. It’s open Monday through Friday, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. On Saturdays and Sundays from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. and again from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.