SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Santa Claus is coming back to town, or rather the city of Springfield!

Saint Nick will be making an appearance every night at the highly anticipated Bright Nights at Forest Park this season!

That’s thanks to the generosity of those who attended the ‘Suds for Santa’ event Wednesday evening hosted by the Spirit of Springfield at White Lion Brewing Company.

Spirit of Springfield’s President Judy Matt told 22News, due to the impacts of the COVID pandemic, this is a first since 2019 that Santa Claus can be at Bright Nights every night.

Families will now see him at Santa’s Magical Forest for photos.

“So many wonderful people helping us and we are very grateful,” added Matt. “We are also able to bring the wagon rides back and the carriage rides back, things that we had to discontinue. Its just wonderful.”

Bright Nights at Forest Park will open for its 29th season on November 22nd. Tickets are already available online and at Big Y.