HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Santa Claus will be returning to the Holyoke Mall from the North Pole on Saturday.

Santa will arrive at the Holyoke Mall while being escorted by the Holyoke Police Department and will be riding in a Holyoke fire truck to the Lower Green entrance at 11:00 a.m.

Guests looking to attend are asked to arrive at the JCPenny Court on the lower level of the mall at 10:15 a.m. for holiday festivities such as live music performances, free face painting, free balloon art, and more. The activities will continue until 1:00 p.m.

Immediately after his arrival on Saturday, Santa will be available for photos. He will be stationed in Café Square where different packages will be available. Santa’s Village in Café Square will be open until December 24.

Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting their website.

Pet Night will also be held on Monday, November 27th, and December 4th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to get your four-legged friends into the holiday spirit.

Sensory Santa will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 3rd, which will be just for children and families with special needs. A reservation will be required to attend this event.