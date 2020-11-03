Santa Claus to visit Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Mall has found a way to help bring Santa Clause from the North Pole to visit guests.

Santa Clause will arrive at the Holyoke Mall on Black Friday, November 27 in coordination with Cherry Hill Programs, a professional Santa Clause photography company.

He’s making a list and covering his face, and in addition, this year, he’s taking steps to keep everyone safe… Santa Claus IS coming to town!

“Ho, ho, ho! I’m looking forward to seeing all of the good boys and girls in Western Massachusetts this year,” said Claus. “I know this will be a very different season for us all, but it will be a very special one because we all get to keep the magic of the season alive in a way that’s safe and memorable for everyone!”

According to a news release sent to 22News from Lisa Wray, the Holyoke Mall Director of Marketing, COVID-19 guidelines will be followed which include maintaining social distance, face masks required for everyone and enhanced cleaning between visits.

“It’s important to keep as much of the beloved holiday tradition alive, now, more than ever,” said Holyoke Mall Director of Marketing, Lisa Wray. “We could all use a dose of Santa’s merry disposition, but we also have to evolve with the times and do it safely. We’ve been strategizing with Cherry Hill to accomplish that goal.”

Visiting hours will be announced soon, reservations are encouraged and can be made online at WhereIsSanta.com.