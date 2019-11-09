Santa Claus visits Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One famous visitor from the North Pole followed arctic weather into western Massachusetts Friday night as the one and only Santa Claus arrived at the Holyoke Mall.

Rather than his typical reindeer-drawn sleigh, Santa arrived in style aboard one of Holyoke’s Fire Engines with fanfare provided by the high school marching band.

Children flocked to the mall for a chance to see Santa for the first time this season.

Adam Cabral told 22News, “A big truck. What kind of truck? A gravedigger.”

Santa’s visiting hours at the mall run from 10 a-m to 8 p-m Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.