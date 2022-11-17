HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Mall will have a special guest returning this holiday season.

Santa Claus will make his return to the mall on Black Friday this year. The Holyoke Mall is inviting families to join as they welcome Santa in from the North Pole and kick off the holiday season. Santa will be escorted by the Holyoke Police Department and will be riding in a Holyoke fire truck to the Uno Pizzeria & Grill entrance of the mall at noon.

Guests looking to attend are asked to arrive to the JCPenney Court on the lower level of the mall at 11:30 a.m. for holiday festivities such as live music performances, free face painting, free balloon art, exclusive coupons and raffles. The activities will continue into 2:00 p.m.

Take a photo with Santa this holiday season

Immediately after his arrival on Black Friday, Santa will be available for photos. He will be stationed in Café Square and will be at the mall until Christmas Eve.

Sensory Santa will be available from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 4th, which will be just for children and families with special needs. A reservation will be required to attend this event.

Pet Night will also be held on Monday, December 5th, and December 12th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to get your four legged friends into the holiday spirit.

The Holyoke Mall will also have extended hours this holiday season, beginning on Black Friday through New Year’s Day.