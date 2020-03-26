Santa hosts ‘story time’ on Facebook Live for kids stuck in quarantine

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Santa took some time out of his vacation to help ease minds and hearts in this era of social distancing.

Santa Claus, by way of Chicopee, read to children from all over the world Wednesday night. His Facebook Live had nearly 800 views.

Santa also gave us an update on his elves and reindeer, who are said be working hard to stock up on toys for this December – 10 months away.

Santa said he plans to hold story time throughout the ‘stay at home advisory.’ He said, “I know it’s been a really, really stressful time for people. And I know you’re not getting to be at school with your friends and to play as much. So, I think maybe Santa would start to visit with you bit.”